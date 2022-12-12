Home Cities Chennai

23-year-old killed as bikes collide head-on near ECR

Published: 12th December 2022 04:08 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 23-year-old man died in a road accident near ECR on Sunday morning after his bike collided with another bike. The man on the other bike is undergoing treatment. 

According to Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the deceased was identified as Saran. On Sunday morning, Saran was heading to Vadalur. As he neared the Panaiyur bus stand, he collided with a bike coming from the opposite direction. The man on the other bike Jatin (25) was on the way to Chennai from Kovalam.

In the impact, both were thrown to the ground and even though both were wearing helmets, they suffered grievous injuries. Passersby rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Saran was declared dead on arrival.
On information, Pallikaranai TIW police recovered Saran’s body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. A case was registered and an investigation was started.

After the accident, the local residents staged a protest. They said the stretch of the road where the accident took place, is used for cycling on weekends and becomes one-way for the convenience of the cyclists. 
Due to this, it becomes difficult for motorists. The police said the accident took place as Saran was travelling on the opposite side of the one-way road. The protestors dispersed only after the police assured them that necessary actions will be taken to address their concerns.

