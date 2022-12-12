Home Cities Chennai

Post cyclone Mandous, Chennai corporation clears 644 tonnes of green waste

Of the 644 tonnes, over 104 were cleared from the Adyar zone followed by 70 tonnes Royapuram zone.

Chennai corporation clears 644 tonnes of green waste(Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai corporation has cleared 644 tonnes of green waste from the city in the past two days in the aftermath of cyclone Mandous. Strong winds uprooted several trees. Of the 644 tonnes, over 104 were cleared from the Adyar zone followed by 70 tonnes Royapuram zone.

The lowest amount of green waste (10 tonnes) was collected in the Manali zone. Hundreds of trees were uprooted due to the storm and sanitary workers were seen cleaning them since Friday. The collected waste will be processed in Kodungaiyur and Perungudi for northern and southern zones, respectively.

