Home Cities Chennai

Palm fronds of seasonal cheers

We have had a tree with Kanchipuram saris, to highlight the work of the local weavers.

Published: 13th December 2022 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

​ The 21-feet tree at ITC Grand Chola is made of palm leaves. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

​ The 21-feet tree at ITC Grand Chola is made of palm leaves. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Under the golden lights stood a 21-foot Christmas tree, unique from the usual trees we see during the season. The board displayed near the tree instructs us to meet ‘Palmyra- the princess of trees.’ With the season of cheer and hope upon us, ITC Grand Chola adds a special message of sustainability to it. “This tree is made from dried palm leaves. Palm is the official tree of Tamil Nadu and the state is home to half of the country’s palm trees,” shared Zubin Songadwala, area manager, South, ITC Hotels, and general manager, ITC Grand Chola, lighting the tree.

The traditional tree lighting ceremony at the hotel held on Sunday was thus an occasion to remind us of our natural resources and the need to protect our environment, especially during the holiday season when there will be many celebrations and waste accumulations. 

The palmyra tree takes approximately ten years to grow to its ideal height, explained Zubin. In its tenth year, ITC Grand Chola, thus selected palmyra to be its messenger. Incorporating South Indian culture into the borrowed Christmas traditions from all over the world, the gift boxes under the tree were traditional kottan and koodai.

Zubin commented, “These are baskets made of tender palmyra leaves and stems, tracing their ancestry from the Nagarathers. We wanted to promote the local crafts of the artisans.”

The tree also symbolised the hotel’s LEED zero carbon certification, which is crucial in a world where climate change is a major factor. “Every element of the tree, including the fruit, toddy, sweets, starch, and most notably, handmade items like boxes, bags, fans, and everything in between, is fully waste-free. The palm tree is important in Tamil Nadu’s economic and cultural environment,” said the general manager.

The beauty and grandeur of the magnificent tree which is deeply embedded in the state’s soil captured the attention of everyone who had gathered around it for the celebrations. “Right from the inception of the hotel, we had been celebrating Christmas and other festivals. Over the last four years, we have intentionally tried to keep the celebrations as topical as possible.

We have had a tree with Kanchipuram saris, to highlight the work of the local weavers. With a windmill on top, another tree was put up to shed light on renewable energy sources like wind energy. We also had a sustainable tree made of scrap wood to convey the message of recycling,” concluded Zubin. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas tree ITC Grand Chola
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army prevented Chinese attempts to change status in Arunachal's Yangtse area: Rajnath in LS
: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria was arrested on Tuesday morning for his controversial remarks. (Photo | ANI)
MP Congress leader Raja Pateria arrested for `kill Modi' remark
Image for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)
INTERVIEW| 'India needs a dedicated cyber security law'
CBI produces Jahangir Sheikh before Rampurhat Sub-Divisional court in connection with the 'March 21 massacre case' at Bogtui village, in Birbhum. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal: Birbhum killing prime suspect found dead in CBI custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp