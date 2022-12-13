Palm fronds of seasonal cheers

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Under the golden lights stood a 21-foot Christmas tree, unique from the usual trees we see during the season. The board displayed near the tree instructs us to meet ‘Palmyra- the princess of trees.’ With the season of cheer and hope upon us, ITC Grand Chola adds a special message of sustainability to it. “This tree is made from dried palm leaves. Palm is the official tree of Tamil Nadu and the state is home to half of the country’s palm trees,” shared Zubin Songadwala, area manager, South, ITC Hotels, and general manager, ITC Grand Chola, lighting the tree.

The traditional tree lighting ceremony at the hotel held on Sunday was thus an occasion to remind us of our natural resources and the need to protect our environment, especially during the holiday season when there will be many celebrations and waste accumulations.

The palmyra tree takes approximately ten years to grow to its ideal height, explained Zubin. In its tenth year, ITC Grand Chola, thus selected palmyra to be its messenger. Incorporating South Indian culture into the borrowed Christmas traditions from all over the world, the gift boxes under the tree were traditional kottan and koodai.

Zubin commented, “These are baskets made of tender palmyra leaves and stems, tracing their ancestry from the Nagarathers. We wanted to promote the local crafts of the artisans.”

The tree also symbolised the hotel’s LEED zero carbon certification, which is crucial in a world where climate change is a major factor. “Every element of the tree, including the fruit, toddy, sweets, starch, and most notably, handmade items like boxes, bags, fans, and everything in between, is fully waste-free. The palm tree is important in Tamil Nadu’s economic and cultural environment,” said the general manager.

The beauty and grandeur of the magnificent tree which is deeply embedded in the state’s soil captured the attention of everyone who had gathered around it for the celebrations. “Right from the inception of the hotel, we had been celebrating Christmas and other festivals. Over the last four years, we have intentionally tried to keep the celebrations as topical as possible.

We have had a tree with Kanchipuram saris, to highlight the work of the local weavers. With a windmill on top, another tree was put up to shed light on renewable energy sources like wind energy. We also had a sustainable tree made of scrap wood to convey the message of recycling,” concluded Zubin.

