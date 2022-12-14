Aavin scam: South Chennai region employees face departmental action 

B Anbuselvan By

CHENNAI; The TN Milk Producers’ Co-operative Federation (Aavin) administration will initiate departmental action against employees of the South Region of Chennai city for their alleged involvement in selling subsidised premium milk (orange packet) in the market illegally.

The decision was taken after scores of consumers who hold milk cards of full cream milk (FCM) have not renewed their cards this month. On November 4, following an increase in procurement price by Rs 3 per litre, the retail price of FCM was hiked to Rs 60 from 48.

However, the price for cardholders was not increased. The cardholders were asked to submit either a copy of the ration card or an Aadhaar card for monthly renewal. It was not made mandatory in November.

However, thousands of milk cards that were renewed in November have not been renewed to date in December. The cards were issued by the cooperative societies managed under Adyar, Velachery, Mylapore, Palavakkam, and Tambaram zones. The six zones are supervised by an official in the rank of assistant general manager under the south region of Chennai.

“If the milk cards in November were renewed by domestic consumers, it is highly likely they will be renewed in December. It’s suspected that scores of milk cards were renewed by delivery agents in collusion with the employees and officials and sold illegally in the retail market,” said an official. For 1,000 litres of orange packet milk, Aavin provides a subsidy of Rs 4.2 lakh per month.

N Subbaiyan, milk commissioner & managing director of Aavin said, “The matter is being investigated.” FCM card demand is being studied with an understanding that cards that were not renewed were not used by domestic consumers, Subbaiyan said. “Cards can be renewed till December 15.

"On December 16, we will know how many FCM cards are not renewed. Accordingly, action will be taken,” he said. As per official data, one lakh litre of orange milk packets is supplied through milk cards. The per day sale of Aavin milk is 29 lakh litres.

