Chennai Literary Festival from January 6 to 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said Chennai Literary Festival will be held from January 6 to 8 next year at Anna Centenary Library. The event follows an announcement made in the state assembly regarding the conduct of four literary festivals to celebrate Tamil literary culture.

Later, the government planned to organise five literary festivals, among which four are named after rivers - Vaigai, Cauvery, Porunai and Siruvani. Literary festival - Porunai was held in Tirunelveli on November 26 and 27. In the festival to be held in Chennai, a stall featuring literary works on civilisation will be there.

Interaction with renowned personalities in various fields will be also organised to guide college students.

Children’s literary stall and performances by government school students will also be part of the event. Rare books, magazines, documents, coins and videos on Chennai’s history will also feature. They will be uploaded online to make it accessible to the people. Various competitions for children will also be held as part of the event.

