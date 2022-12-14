Sanitary napkin distribution at corporation schools gets underway in TN

Home Cities Chennai

Mayor R Priya on Tuesday inaugurated a scheme to provide sanitary napkins for students of Classes 6 to 12 at corporation schools.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mayor R Priya on Tuesday inaugurated a scheme to provide sanitary napkins for students of Classes 6 to 12 at corporation schools. There are a total of 32 higher secondary schools, 38 high schools, 92 middle schools and 119 primary schools functioning under the corporation. Steps are being taken to improve the standards of these schools. 

As part of these initiatives, the corporation has now implemented the scheme to provide sanitary napkins at a cost of Rs 4.67 crore under the Nirbhaya scheme. The scheme will benefit 25,474 students in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Tenampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. The students will be given 20 sanitary pads every two months. This apart, 100 sanitary pads will be kept in the schools every two months. A total of 26.59 sanitary pads will be given to the students.

