Work to desilt sewage pipes gets underway in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started desilting sewage pipes, especially on roads prone to waterlogging. This required the use of 300 desilting machines, 177 jet rodders, and 60 sewer-sucking machines.

In its official release, the CMWSSB stated that a total of 2000 field workers have been assigned to do these works across the city. To monitor the task around the clock, as many as 15 executive engineers were appointed as special officers. If any complaints regarding drinking water supply and sewage removal, residents can contact 044-45674567 or toll-free 1916.

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started desilting sewage pipes, especially on roads prone to waterlogging. This required the use of 300 desilting machines, 177 jet rodders, and 60 sewer-sucking machines. In its official release, the CMWSSB stated that a total of 2000 field workers have been assigned to do these works across the city. To monitor the task around the clock, as many as 15 executive engineers were appointed as special officers. If any complaints regarding drinking water supply and sewage removal, residents can contact 044-45674567 or toll-free 1916.