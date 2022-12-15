Home Cities Chennai

Gang hacks rowdy to death in Padi

When Suresh reached Vanniyar Street, a five-member gang waylaid him. When Suresh tried to run away, the gang chased him and hacked him to death and fled.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An unidentified gang allegedly hacked to death a 39-year-old history-sheeter in Padi on Wednesday. The police said the man, who had nearly 30 cases filed against him, died on the spot. An investigation is on to ascertain the identities of the suspects, the police said.

According to Korattur police, the victim was identified as V Suresh alias ‘Karukka’ Suresh of Pulianthope.
On Wednesday afternoon, Suresh was on his way to meet his wife who worked at the Ambattur Corporation’s zonal office in Padi.

When Suresh reached Vanniyar Street, a five-member gang waylaid him. When Suresh tried to run away, the gang chased him and hacked him to death and fled. Passersby informed the Korattur police. CCTV footage from the scene of crime is being analysed to trace the culprits, the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
history-sheeter Padi murder
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp