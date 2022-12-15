Gang hacks rowdy to death in Padi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unidentified gang allegedly hacked to death a 39-year-old history-sheeter in Padi on Wednesday. The police said the man, who had nearly 30 cases filed against him, died on the spot. An investigation is on to ascertain the identities of the suspects, the police said.

According to Korattur police, the victim was identified as V Suresh alias ‘Karukka’ Suresh of Pulianthope.

On Wednesday afternoon, Suresh was on his way to meet his wife who worked at the Ambattur Corporation’s zonal office in Padi.

When Suresh reached Vanniyar Street, a five-member gang waylaid him. When Suresh tried to run away, the gang chased him and hacked him to death and fled. Passersby informed the Korattur police. CCTV footage from the scene of crime is being analysed to trace the culprits, the police said.

