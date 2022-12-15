Home Cities Chennai

Heritage on wheels this weekend in Chennai

The members of the club take extraordinary efforts to maintain the splendou r of motor cars and motor bikes of the bygone era and love to display them at special events.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Madras Heritage Club, the premier vintage and classic car and bike club in Chennai is a non-profit organisation that has been in existence for the last 20 years. Their focus has been the preservation, restoration and display of vintage and classic cars.

A grand display of heritage cars and bikes, ‘The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022’ is scheduled on Saturday, December 17, from 11 am to 6 pm and Sunday, December 18 from  11 am to 4 pm at AVM Rajeshwari Kalyana Madapam’s car park area. The event will be inaugurated by C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday at 11 am. Over 80 vintage and classic cars, and 25 bikes will be assembled for a grand display. The event is open for public free of charge.

A working replica of 1886, Benz Patent Motorwagen, the first automobile of the world propelled by an internal combustion engine, and a Ford Quadricycle which was Henry Ford’s first experimental automobile which he built in 1896, both manufactured by UMS Technologies, Coimbatore, will be the biggest attractions of the event.

The members of the club take extraordinary efforts to maintain the splendou r of motor cars and motor bikes of the bygone era and love to display them at special events.

