Idol theft case: Ex-police officer summoned by CBI

A month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), re-registered the FIR against former police officer Kadhar Basha, he has been summoned to appear for an inquiry.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A month after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), re-registered the FIR against former police officer Kadhar Basha, he has been summoned to appear for an inquiry. The CBI re-registered a case of the idol wing CID registered in 2017 in which the wing’s former deputy superintendent of police Kader Batcha and another police personnel attached to the idol wing were accused of indulging in robbing idols and selling it for Rs 15 lakh through dealer Deendayalan.

Subburaj was a constable attached to the idol wing then and Kadhar Basha was working as an inspector in the same unit when they went to Madurai in May 2008 in the guise of investigation and robbed three idols from two persons after assaulting and threatening them at gunpoint. 

The idols were then brought to Chennai, but the two never recorded the case. Instead, they allegedly sold the Siva- Parvathy idols to Deenadayalan, an art dealer. Nine years later, when the inspector general of police, idol wing, AG Pon Manickavel came to know about their involvement, an FIR was registered and action initiated. While he was arrested in September 2017, Basha was released on bail three months later.

