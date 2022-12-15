Job portal scam: 21-year-old student loses over Rs 23,000

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cybercrime is on the rise and many people are losing money, especially to job scams. Recently, a 21-year-old college student in Chennai lost Rs 23,700 to two persons posing as representatives of a famous job portal and a tech company. While the alleged incident took place in mid-November, police are yet to crack the case.

The victim Lakshmi (name changed), is a final-year undergraduate student at Anna University and had recently uploaded her resume to a job portal. On November 12, a person posing as a representative of the portal going by the name Kavya called her and claimed that her profile had been selected by a top tech firm. “She then demanded Rs 800 as registration fees and said a person from the tech firm will contact me regarding the interview. Two days later, a person named Hemant Tyagi contacted me and conducted an interview,” said Lakshmi.

Later, the victim received an e-mail which claimed that she had cracked the interview and that she had been selected for the job. On November 14, Tyagi contacted Lakshmi demanding Rs 14,900 for a desk, keyboard, mouse and web camera to attend calls. “He claimed that the company provides these materials because it is a remote job. He also said the items will reach her along with a check for the materials. He did not give me time to think. He said I have to pay immediately or my job is in jeopardy,” said Lakshmi.

On November 15, the accused asked me to pay Rs 8,000 more claiming that the package was over 60 kg and that the airport authorities were demanding more money to release it. I paid the money and when I did not receive the said package, I realised that I was being conned, said Lakshmi. She later complained to T Nagar cyber crime wing.

When TNIE called the number of alleged scamsters, they claimed they are representatives of the job portal and have not duped anyone. A senior police officer said the case is being investigated. “We request the public to stay vigilant. Third-party websites may steal the contacts of job seekers and exploit them,” he said.

