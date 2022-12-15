MiniRoo to host Christmas carnival on December 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MiniRoo, a company that deal in children products, in association with Hyatt Regency will organise a Christmas carnival on December 17. The event is named as “whimsical wonderland” and it will provide a perfect dose of entertainment and magical shopping experience to children and their parents.

Along with the carnival, pop- up for kids and parents will also be hosted; Rs 500 will be charged as carnival entry fee while entry to the exhibition is free. Visitors can shop for clothes, accessories, decor, gifts, tableware, health and wellness items, etc. The carnival section will offer varieties of fun activities.

Visitors can indulge in decorating cookies, meet Santa Claus, get tatoo and face painting done. Events like balloon shooting, castle bouncing, ring toss will also be available. The event will start at 10 am and will conclude by 7 pm.

