Power cut in Chennai on December 17; check list of areas here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday (December 17). It will be restored earlier if the work is completed, said TANGEDCO.

Here are the details:

AVADI: (9 am to 5pm)

PATTABIRAM: CTH Road, Iyappan Nagar, Thandurai, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chathiram, Gandhi Nagar, Pattabiram Full part, VGN Nagar Full Part, Moderncity, Siranjeevi Nagar, Drivers Colony, Kannappalayam, Lakshmi Nagar and surrounding areas.

TAMBARAM:

SITHALAPAKKAM: Jaya nagar, Valluvarnagar, Mambakkam main road, TNHB colony, Royal Garden, Venkateswaranagar, Anna Salai, Velachery main road, Balajinagar, Madambakkam and surrounding areas.

