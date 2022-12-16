Making three-storeyed waves: One-stop destination for all partygoers in Chennai

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To everyone else in the city, December 14 may have seemed like any other breezy Wednesday. But in Injambakkam, there roared a bustling crowd, rubbing shoulders and downing refreshing drinks at the grand launch of 3 Layers Restobar and Rooftop Lounge. The threestoreyed, new addition to the Chennai pub scene opened doors to the public with indoor walls adorned in murals and fun paintings, a spacious outdoor deck ripe with the smell of the sea, and booths for those who love their privacy.

“People from Chennai often go to Bengaluru, Goa or Puducherry to party. We wanted to come up with a good plan (for a pub/ party place) in Chennai. We found this place. The special aspect of our restobar is that it provides everything in one place. When people come, they can enjoy, have a good time at the pub, try hookah (upstairs) and then eat. They do not have to worry about travelling elsewhere for the experience amid the traffic. No one needs to drink and drive or think where to go next,” mentioned Dhanash Harikrishna, the owner.

Crowd puller

The novelty of the establishment welcomed Chennaiites in droves, even surprising Dhanashree who had expected only 250-300 people. “Our restobar can accommodate 280 people. There were some 500 people who visited for this launch; I was happy to see it. A few days ago, I visited a party and even heard people speaking of the “new place that is coming up in ECR”. People were discussing that it would be a nice place to visit,” she added. As we snaked through the sea of people, the hype for the place was evident in the numbers. The bars were flanked and people stood around the venue, waiting for drinks. An umbrella of baskets stood taut on the roof and the dark aesthetic gave us the feel of being in an urban bar. After an understandable wait, we were presented with classic screwdrivers, a delicious medley of orange juice and vodka festooned with a paper straw and a decorative umbrella. When the indoors got congested, the breezy rooftop provided the luxury of a cosy environment to drink. The air carried English pop tunes.

Plating up

We found a table close to the pub and awaited the appetisers that eventually fought for space on our table. Complementing the sweet-tart drinks was an array of international tapas with a South Indian twist, curated by Chef Mani and Navin. We began with the Sambhar Saadham Arancini, a mild-flavoured yet delectable hor d’oeuvres to be dipped in tomato thokku mayo, sriracha mayo, curry leaves and mint mayo or the classic mint chutney. The dips also accompanied the other dishes like the prawns prepared in a delicate mix of crusted spices, sweet and spicy Schezwan Chilli Beef, and the less exciting, lightly fried paneer.

“We have done a mix of flavours with simple yet innovatively cooked. We use ceramics, stainless steel, wooden boards and other creative crockery. We have been working on this menu for about two months or so, ensuring local flavours. People shouldn’t feel like they are visiting a thattu kadai but still experience the spice. We have had a few trial runs with positive feedback but we are also open to criticism,” shared chef Manikandan of Chef ’s M & N Pvt Ltd. While all were creative plays on bar food, the bites offered familiarity with hints of local flavours. Our pick of the night was the Gongura Chicken Pakora which offered a subtle crunch, immediately followed by juicy, tender chicken. Mild in spice, the touch of gongura added to the depth of the flavour profile.

“Now, in Chennai, people understand (various) cuisines. A few years ago, people did not know what saute, sambal, or pesto was. People are well educated and travel and take to flavours easily. This encourages chefs and hoteliers (to experiment with dishes). And at a Chennai restobar, it is very important to keep flavours innovative because if you walk into any place, you can get food. People want South Indian flavours but with something posh and sophistication,” he added, as we bit into the vegetarian pizza and its chicken counterpart.

Created with freshly-made dough, these were exactly what one would expect — no more, no less. They offered a crunch with the thin crust and a rather satisfying cheese pull, leaving us with a mild, milky aftertaste. As the night progressed and the crowd weaned off, one could see all the tiny details that made the restobar memorable to visitors — the foliage running across the bar front, the chain curtain to the restrooms, and the bright, bold artwork on the walls. Truly a one-stop shop for partygoers in Chennai, 3 Layers provides a new experience every time you move to the next floor. Visit 3 Layers at 81B, SH 49, Injambakkam, Chennai.

