Annual cultural event concludes at MOP Vaishnav

Shringar, an annual art and cultural event, organised by MOP Vaishav College for Women with an aim to inculcate cultural inclination among students, concluded on Friday.

Published: 17th December 2022 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vocalist Shankari RS performs at ‘Shringar’ at MOP Vaishnav College on Friday | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Shringar, an annual art and cultural event, organised by MOP Vaishav College for Women with an aim to inculcate cultural inclination among students, concluded on Friday. The three-day event, which started on December 14, saw performances by many noted alumni of the college. On the valedictory day, Sangita Kalanidhi award winner and noted artist Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam was the chief guest. His presence enthralled the audience.

While the event provided a platform for its alumni to showcase their talent, it also provided exposure to the students about the rich music and cultural heritage of the state. On the first day, carnatic vocalist Vishruthi Girish and bharatanatyam dancer, Kameshweri Ganesan performed and mesmerised the audience.

On the second day, violin duet artists V Deepika and V Nandhika and bharatnatyam dancer Aparna Jayaram performed  at the event. And on the concluding day, violin artist M K Ananthalakshmi and carnatic vocalist, Shankari RS , who is also a faculty of the college, won the hearts of the audience with their spectacular performances. Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan felicitated the artists and chief guest Bakthavathsalam.

