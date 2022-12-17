No rain, inflow in reservoirs decreases in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As there was no rainfall in catchment areas, the inflow in all six reservoirs in here decreased. As of Friday, Chembarambakkam Lake’s inflow stood at 611 cusecs, while it was 1,450 cusecs on Thursday. A Water Resources Department senior official said though there was no rainfall, the state was receiving 240.83 cubic metres of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh. On Friday morning, the combined storage of the six reservoirs stood at 11.233 TMCft out of a total capacity of 13.222 TMCft. “We (WRD) expect the AP government to release additional water in the coming days. So, the total storage may go over 12 tmcft, which will ensure summer water requirement,” he said.