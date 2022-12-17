TN Minister Ma Subramanian, health secretary inspect hospital in Guindy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with health secretary Dr P Senthil Kumar inspected construction of the government multi-super speciality hospital at King Institute campus in Guindy, on Friday.

The facility that is being constructed in over five lakh square feet of land is nearing completion, said Subramanian.

Subramanian said, on December 22, Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate new buildings at the Government Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk that were constructed at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore. He will also launch 75 ambulances and also Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) to create awareness about mental health, in all the 36 government medical colleges. ‘Natupudan Ungalodu’ organisation book will also be released.

