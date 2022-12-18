Couple arrested seven years after conning people of Rs 1 crore in Pattabiram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man and his wife were arrested on Friday, seven years after a complaint was lodged against them for allegedly conning people of at least Rs 1 crore in Pattabiram.The suspects, P Rubi alias Murugan, 52, and R Nirmala, 46, were arrested from Bengaluru. Police said the duo lived in Pattabiram for nearly 20 years until 2015.

Murugan, who ran a salon, and his wife started a chit fund and invited people from the neighbourhood to join it. One of the victims, S Murugayan, 68, invested Rs 10 lakh in 2014. Until December 2015, the duo did not return the profit nor the investment.

Subsequently, Murugayan and 20 others lodged a complaint at the then Central Crime Branch (CCB) in 2015. However, no action was taken, and on Friday, the Avadi city police arrested the couple from Bengaluru. Police said they had received over Rs 1 crore from the investors and fled with the money.

The two have been remanded in judicial custody.

