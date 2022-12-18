Home Cities Chennai

Madras Heritage Motoring Club’s vintage ride to past

The event was inaugurated by Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu, on Saturday.

Published: 18th December 2022 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras Heritage Motoring Club is showcasing a grand display of over 80 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes at ‘The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022’ over the weekend. The event was inaugurated by Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu, on Saturday. He then took short rides on the big attractions—a working replica of the 1886, Benz Patent Motorwagen, and a Ford Quadricycle—manufactured by UMS Technologies in Coimbatore.

Madras Heritage Motoring Club organised Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022 at AVM Rajeshwari Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Saturday. Inaugurated by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu, it will showcase 80 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes  | r  satish babu

“We are an active group of enthusiasts with 155 members. This is our annual mega event and so, everybody has spruced up (their cars),” said Rajesh Somasundaran, a member of the club. Several automobile enthusiasts thronged AVM Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam Car Park to admire the collection of the classic vehicles that included a Mercedes Benz 280S, 1981, a 1955 Millecento Fiat, a Fiat 1100, 1971, a Triumph 350 cc, 1946, and a Honda 350 cc, 1983, among many others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras Heritage Motoring Club vintage car
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp