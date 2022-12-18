Madras Heritage Motoring Club’s vintage ride to past

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras Heritage Motoring Club is showcasing a grand display of over 80 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes at ‘The Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022’ over the weekend. The event was inaugurated by Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu, on Saturday. He then took short rides on the big attractions—a working replica of the 1886, Benz Patent Motorwagen, and a Ford Quadricycle—manufactured by UMS Technologies in Coimbatore.

Madras Heritage Motoring Club organised Chennai Heritage Auto Show 2022 at AVM Rajeshwari Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai on Saturday. Inaugurated by Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu, it will showcase 80 vintage and classic cars and 25 bikes | r satish babu

“We are an active group of enthusiasts with 155 members. This is our annual mega event and so, everybody has spruced up (their cars),” said Rajesh Somasundaran, a member of the club. Several automobile enthusiasts thronged AVM Rajeswari Kalyana Mandapam Car Park to admire the collection of the classic vehicles that included a Mercedes Benz 280S, 1981, a 1955 Millecento Fiat, a Fiat 1100, 1971, a Triumph 350 cc, 1946, and a Honda 350 cc, 1983, among many others.

