14-year-old school boy drowns in Adyar, body found after 18 hours

According to Saidapet police, U Samuel of Thideer Nagar accompanied his three friends went to the river for a swim at 7 pm on Saturday.

Published: 19th December 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 14-year-old boy drowned in Adyar river at Saidapet after he went to bathe along with his friends on Saturday. His body was found 18 hours later on Sunday and sent to Royapettah government hospital for postmortem.

According to Saidapet police, U Samuel of Thideer Nagar accompanied his three friends went to the river for a swim at 7 pm on Saturday. While his friends went deeper into the water, Samuel remained closer to the bank. He allegedly lost balance and drowned. While his raised an alarm, nobody was around to respond.

Fire and rescue personnel from Guindy, Saidapet, T Nagar, and Ashok Nagar arrived at the spot. Rescue boats, and drones and thermal cameras, provided by Anna University, were deployed, but Samuel’s body could not be recovered. The search operation spilled continued on Sunday, when around 1 pm the fire and rescue department fished out his body.

