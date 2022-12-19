Twelve Bihari boys rescued from madrasa in Chennai sent back home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twelve minor boys who were rescued from a madrasa in Madhavaram on November 29 were sent back to their homes in Bihar on Sunday. The boys were allegedly assaulted at the madrasa. Based on a complaint from advocate N Lalitha, a member of the Childline and Child Welfare Committee, Madhavaram police raided the building and rescued the boys.

Two men who were running the madrasa were arrested. According to Madhavaram police, the accused were identified as Mohammad Akthar and Abdullah, also from Bihar. The police said a case was booked against the duo under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC and section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

Speaking to the media at the railway station, a senior police officer said after the children were rescued, they were sent to Egmore Children’s Hospital because they had abrasions all over their bodies. From there, they were sent to Royapuram Boys Home. An investigation revealed the children are from poor families and were sent to Chennai with the parent’s permission.

On November 29, childline members received an anonymous tip that some men were regularly assaulting a group of minor boys in a madrasa in Ponniammanmedu in Madhavaram. Based on the information, the members along with the police raided the house and rescued the boys aged between 10 and 13. Based on a complaint from advocate Lalitha, Madhavaram police registered a case. Lalitha said that the accused did not have the approval of the Juvenile Justice Board to run the madrasa.

A police source said the accused allegedly used sharp weapons to cause severe wounds. Two boys had to undergo surgery after being rescued as they had extensive tissue damage.



