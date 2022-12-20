Policing changes through words

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : It was both heartbreaking and confusing for IPS officer K Jayanth Murali when he lost all the pages of his first book one fine day in 2017. “I wrote more than fifteen chapters and I was about to finish the book,” shared Jayanth. But that did not deter him. Being the disciplinarian he is, he continued writing and this time he came out with not one but three books, exploring different themes. The launch of 42 Mondays, Soliloquies on Future Policing and Enkindling the Endorphins of Endurance, at the Police Officer’s Mess on Friday was thus an opportunity for the audience to know the writer in a bureaucrat. The books were launched by IPS officers C Sylendra Babu, DGP & HoPF, Tamil Nadu, Walter Devaram, former DGP, TN, and Shankar Jiwal, Commissioner of Police, Chennai.

Being a passionate marathon runner who had set two records in the Asia Book of Records — one in the half-marathon category in 2018 and another in the full-marathon category in 2019 — Jayanth describes Enkindling the Endorphins of Endurance as a guide for marathon runners. Sylvendra Babu said, “Jayanth was my college mate and we studied together at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. I know him as an IPS officer. Now he is a full marathon runner and a writer, which is a rare combination.

Enkindling the Endorphins of Endurance is an interesting book. You can understand how you can plan, how many days you train, what are the different kinds of training, what are the possible setbacks, what diet you should follow and (foods to) avoid, and how many days should you rest, through the book.”

In 42 Mondays the writer explored the emerging technologies for policing. Naveen Valsakumar, co-founder and CEO of Notion Press shared how in 2019, during an event at the Notion Press where they had invited people from different professions to talk about what they did, Jayanth blew the minds of almost 150 tech enthusiasts in the room through his lecture on how technology was helping modern policing.

He added, “That was the genesis of the book 42 Mondays. Jayanth told me that it was great to be enthusiastic about technology and also evangelise it, but the larger meaning can only come by measuring the impact it has on society.” The third book, Soliloquies on Future Policing discusses how advanced technologies are progressing more quickly than law enforcement organisations can keep up with them.

Jayanth also announced that his new books, Marathon in Tamil and A Random Pot-Pourri, are in the pipeline. About this achievement, Naveen shared, “I have worked with authors for 10 years now and I know what goes into just stringing together 40,000 to 50,000 words. I feel like it is like the achievement of a marathon runner. Apart from being a senior police officer, an endurance runner, a farmer, and a nutrition coach, he is now a prolific writer.”

The books are available on Amazon.in

