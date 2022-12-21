Awarding the artistes

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like all instruments at a concert blend to create a melodious composition, renowned artistes gathered on the stage for the inauguration of the 90th South Indian Music Conference and Festival 2022-2023 held on Sunday at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam. It was an evening of celebrating cultural legacy. Vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and dramatists who have been mesmerising Chennai through their talent were honoured with awards from The Indian Fine Arts Society (TIFAS).

Venkatrangam on behalf of TIFAS president, V Badrinarayana delivered the presidential address. Thanking the artistes, he shared, “Fine arts in all forms including music, drama and dance are loved, cherished and admired by humans for countless reasons.

One such repository of art and music was started in the form of TIFAS in 1932 with the motive to preserve fine arts and pass it on to future generations with pride. TIFAS has successfully completed its 89 years of sincere and dedicated service. This achievement could not have been possible without the support from artistes and rasikas.” Even though the artistes invited were from different streams of art, what unified them was their passion and sincerity to their craft.

Introducing the artistes, anchor Anugraha Sridhar, a US-based dancer and disciple of Padma Subrahmanyam shared, “Sangeetha Kalasikhamani winner TV Gopalakrishnan started playing the mridangam at the age of four, and was a disciple of Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar. He founded a nonprofit organisation called the Academy of Indian Music and Arts with the sole vision of creating opportunities for musicians across the state of the society in 1984. Natya Kalasikhamani award winner Geeta Chandran, a Bharatanatyam dancer, uses dance as a medium for expressing abstract notions of joy, beauty, values, aspiration, myth and spirituality.

Dr Umayalpuram K Sivaraman Award winner Poongulam Subramanyam, a percussionist, had advanced training from the reputed mridangam vidwan Srimushnam Sri V Raja Rao and has been performing actively in Chennai Music circuit from 1990 onwards. GNB Award instituted by GNB Foundation winner Geetha Raja is a disciple of Sangita Kalanidhi T Brinda and has trained in playing the veena from Sangita Kalanidhi, Padma Bhushan awardee KS Narayanaswamy.

Nataka Kalasikhamani winner Dummies Srivatson launched Dummies Dramas in 1998 in a bid to revive the then lagging Tamil language theatre scene, along with R Giridharan and G Krishnamurthy. He is instrumental in infusing new life to Tamil stage touching across a variety of scripts ranging from Hindu philosophy to dramas to science fiction to social satire and to comical genre.” The awards were presented by K Harishankar, Nalli Kuppusami Chetty, trustees of Narayana Guruviah Chetty’s Estate and Charities and owners of Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam. The festival will be held at Ethiraja Kalyana Nilayam till December 31.

