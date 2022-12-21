Chennai cop’s bright idea: Dark room to retrieve stolen gold  

Home Cities Chennai

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a novel approach to solving a crime, a Chennai police inspector got a thief who stole a gold chain from a government urban primary health centre staff in Pudupet to return it by giving an opportunity to right the wrong and in a way that doesn’t make the offender bear the cross of shame all his or her life. 

The suspects were sent one after the other inside a dark room where a bag was kept. And after the drill was complete, voila! The stolen chain was found in the bag and everyone went home happy without being named or shamed.   

It all started when Egmore police station crime division inspector Esakki Pandian received a complaint on Friday about a five-sovereign gold chain of a woman employee going missing at the Egmore government urban primary health centre. The victim, Usha, 48, who took a nap around 3pm in one of the rooms of the PHC on Friday, woke up to find her 41-gram gold thali chain missing, police said. 

A team led by inspector Pandian reached the centre, conducted investigation and combed through the CCTV footages for hours. Speaking to TNIE, Esakki Pandian said, “The health centre opens at 7am and closes around 2pm. The employees stay there for a few more hours before the gates are closed for the day.

After going through the CCTV footage, we found that no patient had entered the building after 2pm. The registry maintained at the facility also showed that except for a few workers, no patient or outsider had entered the building.” We narrowed down our investigation to 11 suspects and decided to employ a tactic that had worked twice before to retrieve the stolen gold, the inspector said. 

“Since all the suspects were government servants, I explained to them the consequences that might follow if they get arrested in the case which may be suspension or even dismissal from service. During inquiry we found that none of the suspects had committed any offence before,” Pandian said.

The officer told the suspects on Friday that the person who stole the valuable must return the next day with the chain. On Saturday, on police’s instructions, all the 11 suspects went into a room in the PHC one by one. The lights in the room were turned off. Every person was asked to stay in for two minutes. After everyone completed the drill, the gold chain was found in a bag.

The incident
On Friday afternoon, Usha, a staff at Egmore PHC, found her 41-gm gold thali missing after taking a nap in one of the rooms

