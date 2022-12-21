Dr Rubina shanawaz Z By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The urinary bladder is an elastic organ, which stores and empties urine. Paying attention to building healthy bladder habits can go a long way in preventing long-term bladder disturbances. Here are eight habits which will aid you in taking care of your bladder.

1. Timed emptying of the bladder: Caught in the nitty-gritty of daily life, we tend to avoid using the toilet until absolutely necessary. But conscious emptying of the bladder once in two-three hours avoids over distending it and precipitating retention of urine in the long run.

2. Do not delay the urge to urinate: Holding off urinating occasionally while travelling is alright but regularly delaying relieving yourself can lead to disturbed urination patterns and urinary infections.

3. Relax while passing urine: This applies to both mentally and physically. If you try to pass urine in a rush and head out, you most likely will retain urine, which might lead to urinary infections. Physical relaxation applies to being comfortably seated and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles, so as to aid in complete emptying of the bladder.

4. Drink enough fluids: Make sure you are hydrating yourself with 10-12 glasses /2 ½ - 3 litres of fluids a day. Remember soups, juices are also counted as fluids as focussing only on water for fluid intake becomes difficult for most people.

5. Avoid caffeinated drinks: Increased consumption of caffeinated beverages such as tea, coffee and cola leads to an increased frequency of urination.

6. Stop smoking: Smoking leads to vasoconstriction, placing you at an increased risk of urinary urgency due to bladder irritation.

7. Practice Kegel’s exercises: Pelvic floor exercises or Kegel’s exercises is where you mimic stopping urine midstream (though the actual exercise needs to be done on an empty bladder) and hold for 3-5 counts and then relax for 3-5 counts. This is repeated for 10-15 times, twice a day to strengthen the pelvic floor that supports the urinary bladder. Regular practicse of this exercise will go a long way in preventing

urinary leaks

8. Avoid triggers which increase intra-abdominal pressure: Being overweight, chronic cough and chronic constipation exert increases pressure on the pelvic floor leading to laxity of the supporting muscle and urine leak.

Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding chronic cough and constipation will ease the pressure on the pelvic floor.

(The writer is senior consultant, obstetrics & uro gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bengaluru)

