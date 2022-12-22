A new cycle for Cycle Gap

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For party-going Chennaiites, there is often little reason to move away from the clubs in Nungambakkam, Anna Nagar or ECR. But only a few minutes at Cycle Gap, Adyar, gave me plenty to reconsider about the city’s pub scene. Much like its Anna Nagar counterpart, the relatively new location is dripping in funky decor (a poster showcases the evolution of Royal Enfields over the years) with quirky sayings, blanketed in soft lighting, with the added benefit of a larger space. A few people linger, enjoying their afternoon drinks and dining.

Despite being the latter addition to the original Cycle Gap, this location has plenty of stories and struggles of its own. And it all started with its acquisition by now owner S Ashok Raj. “In September of 2020, the owners of Cycle Gap asked if I would like to purchase it and so, a friend of mine (no longer a partner) and I took it up that month itself. We closed it through October and relaunched it. Unfortunately, it was followed by the second lockdown,” he says during our light-hearted yet insightful conversation at the venue.

Ashok exudes an aura of playfulness but maintains his sincerity and passion for the business. He jokingly shares, “In 2018, I was denied entry at Cycle Gap as a stag entry. So, I remember telling the owners: In 2018, you didn’t allow me in, in 2020 I bought it (laughs),” immediately followed by an earnest remark, “We have a good rapport with them. We can change the name of the establishment but we kept the catchy name.”

From running a business during an unprecedented pandemic to creating a space for a unique pub like theirs, Ashok takes us through the journey of Cycle Gap, Adyar.

Excerpts follow

What challenges did you face having to handle the business through the pandemic?

When we opened in November 2020, even the operation costs weren’t covered. We struggled quite a bit and even spent our own money to keep the business going. At the time, people were afraid to come into pubs because of the threat of contamination. So, we managed with whatever we had back then.

When the second lockdown came around, I had predicted it early and called a meeting to decide closing the place for a month. We shut it in the morning and that evening, the lockdown was announced. We (the family) have hospitals in my hometown of Kumbakonam. Those were converted to Covid centres. I helped my brother (who ran them) and with whatever I earned, I tried to help out our staff financially.

Over 20 years since you developed an interest in the industry, how has the pub and food scene in Chennai changed?

We used to set out on our bikes then (to experience the food and pubs). Now, there is a lot more variety in food than there was 20 years ago. Other changes also came about. Then, there were not many women seen in pubs but now we see many. So, we have seen society develop and that is the way it should be. It’s good to see.

Tell us about yourself, your family and their business?

I am the eldest of my siblings. Till date, we live in a joint family. We have some commercial properties in our native town and a business of silk saris with which we supply all of south India. Since I am not there, my relatives support us in the business. My sister works abroad, my brother runs our hospital and my wife is an entrepreneur; we all are engaged in our own things. In 2016, I finished my law degree and I still practise.

You transitioned from law to business…

I was very passionate about being an advocate and when I got a chance to pursue it, I took it up. I have appeared in 100-plus cases. But no matter what I did, I’d come back to business. In the beginning, I knew nothing about this business. Then, the general manager Ayyappan guided us. Now, our new GM Naresh has joined us. He is innovative. There is a 15-year difference between the two so he was able to come in and bring a change (to invite the younger crowd).

What changes have you made to incentivise the youth?

This area doesn’t have foosball in pubs; only billiards and that too, not many. We cater a lot to the employees of IT companies in this area. They come in and relax here. We have introduced a ‘Quick Lunch’ for `345. It entails one drink (whether cocktail or mocktail), one starter, one main course and one dessert. So, people come in for a period of 20-30 minutes to enjoy a quick lunch. We have gotten good response for this. Our venue is also spacious enough for a dance room; on Fridays and Saturdays, we have a lot of dancing. On Wednesday, we host Ladies Nights from 7 pm to 12 am where there is free pouring for women.

So, what makes your establishment stand out?

The majority of people in this area are from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telengana. So, we want to create something South Indian that combines all three. We have recipes that cater to this. The continental and Chinese food is also a hit here.

I think the global concept is very unique. You see many Tanglish words. At our location, it’s our service, hospitality, the kindness of our staff, the equal treatment we provide to every guest, the offers and the user-friendly experience that allow us to do well.



What lessons have you learned from the industry?

Every day, I learn a new lesson — what to do, what not to do, how to work. In villages and smaller towns (like my native Kumbakonam), everything is done by the owners of a business. Here, I am learning how to delegate. I have realised that the more freedom we give the staff, the easier they can work. It’s important to have control but we should let them carry out the tasks. We have a monthly target to incentivise the employees. If they achieve the target, everyone from the coordinator to housekeeping receives the incentive. As far as I know, the pub industry doesn’t usually have such incentives.

The pub culture here is different from Bengaluru or Mumbai…

I haven’t seen much of Bengaluru or Mumbai’s pub culture. But, I’ve seen different pubs here. And everytime I visit, I would observe what they are doing and what they have. If I see a board, I take note of all that they have mentioned. We also follow pubs online and get inspired by what they are doing. We don’t copy 100 per cent of what they do. In Chennai, every area is different. Nungambakkam is different from Anna Nagar, and Adyar doesn’t mix with any other area. Here, the crowd is posh, there are a lot of government officials, who go to the city (places like Nungambakkam) to party. We are working towards bringing them here instead. We have been receiving a regular crowd from the surrounding 5 km and are looking to expand this.

What is your professional motto?

Get everything done with (laughs). Just joking. I want to do business sincerely. And do everything I can. We have a kitchen in Perungudi that hosts many people in nearby hostels. It’s good food and they have claimed that if we convert the building to a hostel, they would live there. I am trying to do so but I will properly set up everything first.

After a hectic day, how do you unwind?

I listen to speeches on YouTube. I watch crime stories by Crime Selvaraj or news. I watch cricket and football matches (He supported Portugal for Ronaldo and Argentina for Messi), crime and thriller movies, a few comedies… There is also a YouTuber who speaks a lot about Kamaraj. Sometimes when I would think about how Kamaraj spent his life, I would feel like all this (pubs) has no need. But he lived in 1948 and we live in 2022. That being said, we can try to be perfect and I try to imbibe his values.

Like?

First is simplicity. No matter what problem or issue you have, you shouldn’t instantly react negatively. You should identify and assess the issue and see how to take positively from it. Instead of reacting with anger or scolding someone, you should give them a chance. If there is something wrong, they will be honest if you are patient. At night, these are the things I analyse.

What’s the upcoming five-year plan?

We’ll definitely have a rooftop at this venue, and possibly another pub. We want to expand the establishment. Every day we come up with a new idea for Cycle Gap. We rework things from time to time for the customers’ benefit. I think if we make light modifications for the guests to come back to, we can stand for 10 years.

