Boy walking to school killed by tanker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Class 6 boy who was walking towards his school was run over by a water tanker on Old Mahabalipuram Road near Navalur on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as S Hariharan (11), a resident of Ponniamman Koil Street in Semmenchery. His father Saravanan works in a private company, the police said. Hariharan, a student of the government middle school in Navalur, walks to school, said the police.

On Wednesday, he reached the Navalur signal and his school was in the opposite direction. At around 9 am, when he started to cross the road, a water tanker hit him. “Police said the tanker was coming from Thazhambur towards Navalur. Truck driver M Madhai, from Tiruvannamalai, took a left turn at the signal without noticing the boy crossing the road. He was in the driver’s blind spot,” said a police officer.

Hariharan died on the spot. Passersby nabbed the truck driver and handed him over to the police. Hariharan’s body was taken to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police registered a case under causing death due to negligence and rash driving under Motor Vehicle Act and arrested Madhai. Further investigations are on.

Driver arrested

