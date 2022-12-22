When criticism becomes a catalyst for creativity

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Those inspection days from school…who can ever forget them? The day we all dreaded when being absent was strictly not permitted and being present was a test of nerves. Your attention to lessons taught so far was under fire and you tried your best to not catch the eye of the firing squad, hoping that the classmate you hid behind does not ever move to reveal your existence. Most of us grow up to laugh about it in our adult life, but there are those who pursue paths that constantly require a public display of their creation, like musicians, film makers, theatre performers and artists who have to go through these inspection drills all through life. The education inspector from school is replaced by the CRITIC.

A work of art germinates in an artist’s studio. Through the months of creation, it becomes a part of the artist’s identity, something birthed from the depths of one’s soul. Then comes Judgement Day when one’s art leaves the safety of the studio that may have pampered it a bit too much and is thrust out there into the full glare of spotlights. It’s a heady feeling, no doubt, but vulnerability follows like a shadow. The limelight can often be harsh.

Art critics come in all forms. They casually walk into the exhibition and bombard the already nervous artist with a million questions. It takes all one’s efforts to not scream out loud and ask them to just enjoy the art! There are then, the believers in the silent treatment.

They stand in front of the artwork, look, peer, stare, then look again with a squint, never saying a word and all the while, your heart just beats faster and faster with curiosity. Infuriatingly indeed, they go away carrying those unspoken words with them. The most difficult to handle are those self-appointed art experts, who belt out advice by the dozen- tips on how to improve this stroke or that treatment with liberal doses of art history references thrown in to validate their statements. This lot simply won’t go away unless you manage to find someone else to take your place.

As with most things in life, we all do need such moments to stop and reflect. Applause and appreciation sometimes leads to still waters. It is easy to stagnate in the web of inflated egos. A knock off the pedestal when that missile of criticism hits you, if well intended, serves as a trigger to reevaluate your work. A mediocre work may be a necessary step too in your evolution.

So, the next time you put your hard work, heart and soul out there on public display, never mind the feedback. Creativity is the only cure for negative criticism. Ponder about the points raised by those who matter, pick up your tools and go back to your studios to create what is true to yourself. Do not run blindly down tunnels that your critics have asked you to. Ultimately, this is your path and no one knows it better than you do.

