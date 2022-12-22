Woman kills self over ‘derogatory’ post, one held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old woman who was working as a volunteer in the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after a fellow teacher’s derogatory post against her. The deceased K Beulah from Mangadu also holds the post of president in the school management committee in the government school in Mangadu.

Beulah and her colleague Sowbakkiyam allegedly had a misunderstanding, said the police. A few weeks ago, Sowbakkiyam put up a derogatory post on social media and also shared it with other colleagues. Beulah, who learnt about the post, filed a formal complaint with her superior but no action was taken, said the police.

After repeated attempts went in vain, on Tuesday night Beulah died by suicide at her house. Mangadu police arrested Sowbakkiyam on charges of abetment of suicide.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

