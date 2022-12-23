Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: High on drinks, gang attacks eight with machete, arrested

The accused were identified as D Dinesh Kumar (23) from Chettiar Kulam tollgate and three juveniles aged 16.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A gang of four went berserk in Kancheepuram on Wednesday night and attacked eight persons with machetes. One of the injured is in severe condition, said the police.

The accused were identified as D Dinesh Kumar (23) from Chettiar Kulam tollgate and three juveniles aged 16. On Wednesday at around 8.42 pm, three men visited a petty shop on Kullapan Street in Kancheepuram town. “The trio demanded a half-litre bottle of water. When the shopkeeper said he only had one-litre bottles, the gang barged into the store and attacked the man with a machete,” said M Sudhakar, SP, Kancheepuram district. The video of the attack went viral on social media.

The trio, under the influence of alcohol, then went on a rampage and attacked E Ebambaram (70) in Kannappan Street and stole Rs 500 from his petty shop, R Seenu (25) got 10 stitches on his head when he was attacked in Thenambakkam while driving his two-wheeler, M Veeraragavan (57) almost lost a finger when he was attacked in ThiruVeedhi Palam Colony, S Sathish Kumar (17), who sells vegetables on a cart was attacked behind Vishnu Kanchi police station and lost his cell phone, R Sathish Babu (48) has a deep cut wound on his back and lost Rs 500, K Dayalan (51) has six stitches on his right hand and lost Rs 500, R Anandan (42) and his brother R Suresh (43) were attacked and their cell phones were stolen.

Suresh’s face was completely disfigured and he is in critical condition at the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. A special team led by inspector Vishnu arrested two juveniles within an hour of the incident when they were attempting to flee the district. Another juvenile and Dinesh Kumar were arrested in the wee hours of Thursday.

After investigation, police said, all four had consumed alcohol and for the juveniles, this was the first time. Following a suggestion from Dinesh that people should fear them, the gang went on a rampage. All four are first-time offenders, said the police. While Dinesh Kumar was remanded in judicial custody, the other three were sent to the Government Observation Home in Chengalpattu.

The police recovered the stolen mobile phones.

