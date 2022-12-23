Child protection office in Chennai, a picture of neglect and despair

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The nearly 100-year-old office building of the District Child Protection in Royapuram is in a state of despair with old wiring, a worn-out roof and damaged walls. The State Social Defence department had promised them a new building a long time ago, but it is still in the proposal stage.

The crumbling building was dealt another blow by cyclone Mandous recently. The asbestos root and a layer of artificial ceiling under it was damaged by the heavy winds and rains. “When we sought a repair, the department put up a huge yellow tarpaulin sheet and asked the staff to ‘get to work’,” said a staff member under anonymity.

The age-old British-era building was allotted as a Home for Destitute Children when Chennai was part of the Madras Presidency and was opened by the then Finance Minister for the State of Madras, C Subramaniam on December 26, 1955. The premises house the office of District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and Government Home for Boys.

“Every year during rains we are worried about how the office will be the next day. The old wirings, when soaked in the water turn the walls into an electric wall and we suffer an electric shock. So we avoid touching the walls,” said another member who added, this year they had to shift several bundles of paper before the cyclone to safeguard it. The building is also used as polling booths for four corporation wards during elections. While the staff have learnt to survive with amenities or the lack of it, the members say, the building is ‘a tragedy in waiting’.

Officials from the Social Defence Department said fund allocation for the new building has been cleared and the proposal needs a final nod. “Once the proposal is cleared a new building will be set up and the existing building will be maintained as a heritage building,” said the official.

