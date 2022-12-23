Home Cities Chennai

Former postal staff arrested for job fraud in Tambaram

According to Tambaram police, the accused was identified as Ravi, a former postal department employee.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 61-year-old man was arrested by Tambaram police on Wednesday for allegedly duping people to the tune of Rs 1 crore under the pretext of getting them a job in the postal department.

According to Tambaram police, the accused was identified as Ravi, a former postal department employee. The police said he was dismissed from service several years ago as he was found swindling pension money. Even after he was dismissed, he told people that he had connections in the department.

Claiming he could get a job in the department, he allegedly swindled up to Rs 1 crore from several people.
One of the victims, a man who had given Ravi Rs 15 lakh lodged a complaint at Tambaram police station. Based on the complaint, Ravi was arrested on Wednesday.

