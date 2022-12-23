Home Cities Chennai

Man run over by lorry after parking dispute in Chennai

CHENNAI:  A driver was run over by a lorry after both drivers were engaged in a brawl over parking space near Puzhal. The accused absconded after committing the crime, said the police.

According to Puzhal police, the accused was identified as Pichaiyappa (57). On Wednesday, two lorries were heading towards a parking lot near Puzhal camp on Puzhal-Ambattur Road. As there were only fewer parking places left inside, an argument broke out between Pichaiyappa and the other driver. In a fit of rage, Pichaiyappa allegedly ran over the other driver with his lorry. Pichaiyappa abandoned his lorry and fled the scene. Upon information, Puzhal police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

