Alleged custodial torture: Four cops transferred to Vacancy Reserve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four police personnel attached to Thoraipakkam police station have been transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR) in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in Chennai. The man allegedly died hours after he was detained by the Thoraipakkam police in connection with a mobile phone theft case on Tuesday.

According to sources, the four police personnel transferred were sub-inspector Kalaiselvi, head constable Rajamani and constables Parthasarathy and Chandrasekar.Police said a departmental inquiry is likely to be initiated against them based on the outcome of a magistrate inquiry that’s currently on in the case.The deceased, K Dinesh Kumar, of Perambur works as a daily-wage labourer and also runs errands for hotels. On Tuesday, he left for work around 6 am.

Kausalya, the wife of the deceased, said that around 10.30am she received a call from a police sub-inspector saying that her husband was detained in a phone theft case. She then went to a police booth in Thoraipakkam to bring him back home. Kausalya alleged that her husband was beaten up badly by police.

Based on the family’s complaint, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police have registered a case in the death.

