Home Cities Chennai

Alleged custodial torture: Four cops transferred to Vacancy Reserve

According to sources, the four police personnel transferred were sub-inspector Kalaiselvi, head constable Rajamani and constables Parthasarathy and Chandrasekar.

Published: 24th December 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four police personnel attached to Thoraipakkam police station have been transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR) in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in Chennai. The man allegedly died hours after he was detained by the Thoraipakkam police in connection with a mobile phone theft case on Tuesday.

According to sources, the four police personnel transferred were sub-inspector Kalaiselvi, head constable Rajamani and constables Parthasarathy and Chandrasekar.Police said a departmental inquiry is likely to be initiated against them based on the outcome of a magistrate inquiry that’s currently on in the case.The deceased, K Dinesh Kumar, of Perambur works as a daily-wage labourer and also runs errands for hotels. On Tuesday, he left for work around 6 am.

Kausalya, the wife of the deceased, said that around 10.30am she received a call from a police sub-inspector saying that her husband was detained in a phone theft case. She then went to a police booth in Thoraipakkam to bring him back home. Kausalya alleged that her husband was beaten up badly by police.
Based on the family’s complaint, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police have registered a case in the death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Custodial torture
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp