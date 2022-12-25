Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Woman dies after car rams into median; three injured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in allegedly hit the median of a road near Pallikaranai on Friday. Three other passengers, including the driver, are undergoing treatment.

According to the Pallikaranai traffic police, the woman, identified as Gayathri, worked at an IT company on ECR. The incident took place around 3am on Friday, when Gayathri, Raghuram (25), Dinesh Kumar (28) and Ashwin (29) were returning home. While crossing Kovalam, the car hit the median.

On information, the Pallikaranai traffic police rushed to the spot and sent all the four to government Chromepet hospital. The doctors, however, declared Gayathri dead on arrival. Her body was then sent for autopsy.

