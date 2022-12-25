Home Cities Chennai

Decomposed body found in septic tank at Port Trust officers’ quarters in Chennai

Police say foul smell forced residents to open tank, body beyond recognition, probe on

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A decomposed body of a man was found inside a septic tank on the premises of Port Trust Officers Quarters in Sathya Nagar on Friday morning. Police said the body was beyond recognition and have launched an investigation into its identity and the cause of death.

According to the North Beach police, an unbearable stench had been emanating from the septic tank for the past several days and the residents thought there might a block in the sewer. Around 11.30 am on Friday, the residents had the sceptic tank opened by the sweepers working in the quarters and found the body.

On information, the police recovered the body and sent it to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem examination.An investigating officer said the residents told them that the septic tank was sometimes left open, especially when getting cleaned. “We cannot give even approximate age of the man since the body is in an extreme stage of decomposition.”

The officer said as the quarters did not have CCTVs, they were unable to ascertain the day and time when the person could have come to the quarters. They were analysing missing-person complaints received in the past few days to find the identity of the deceased.

