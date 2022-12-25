Home Cities Chennai

Hotel’s digital board ‘hacked’, obscene text displayed

An eyewitness, seeking anonymity, said he saw the obscene text on the display board around 12pm.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A restaurant near Little Mount was found displaying obscene text on their digital display board fixed outside. When the issue was brought to the notice of the restaurant, the display was switched off and its connection cut. The cybercrime police have launched an investigation but are yet to file an FIR.

According to police sources, the person in charge of the restaurant and the guest house on the second floor said they did not know how the text on the digital board was changed. He said there was no such text on the display board till Friday night. Seeking anonymity, he told TNIE: “Usually the board displays the name of the restaurant and that it’s ‘OPEN’. We have a switch only to turn it on and off. We don’t have a mechanism to change the text.”

He said as soon as a person from the street informed them about the text, they switched the board off and cut its connection. When TNIE visited the spot around 1pm on Saturday, the board was switched off. Later in the day, the board was removed. An eyewitness, seeking anonymity, said he saw the obscene text on the display board around 12pm.

Around 9pm on Saturday, the Chennai police, replying to a post on social media regarding the issue, said the display board was removed. Police said the restaurant’s owner claimed that someone hacked into the control panel of the display board and changed the text by illegally using the restaurant’s open Wi-Fi.

AIDWA stages protest

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association on Saturday evening staged a protest outside the hotel condemning the act of putting obscene text on the display board. They demanded that police take immediate action

