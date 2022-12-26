13 held for bike racing, stunts on Anna salai in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Saturday detained 13 youths who were performing bike stunts in illegal racing near the Gemini bridge in Anna Salai. Seven bikes were confiscated.

A probe revealed that all the accused had come to Santhome Church for Christmas mass, after which they started racing.

The police said the video of these stunts went viral on social media. Using these videos, the police got the registration number of the vehicles and identified the persons involved. They were then traced and detained. According to the police, in the video, none of them was wearing helmets.

