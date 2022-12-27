Additional Chief Secretary escapes accident unhurt in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The car in which Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection of Tamil Nadu, J Radhakrishnan was travelling met with an accident at Foreshore Estate on Monday. Radhakrishnan and his driver escaped unhurt.

According to Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, on Monday morning, Radhakrishnan was heading towards Foreshore Estate to pay respects to the victims of 2004 tsunami.

When the car was on the service road, a van bound for Melmaruvathur hit their car. The front side of the car was damaged.

Anna Square TIW police registered a case and began an investigation.

CHENNAI: The car in which Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection of Tamil Nadu, J Radhakrishnan was travelling met with an accident at Foreshore Estate on Monday. Radhakrishnan and his driver escaped unhurt. According to Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, on Monday morning, Radhakrishnan was heading towards Foreshore Estate to pay respects to the victims of 2004 tsunami. When the car was on the service road, a van bound for Melmaruvathur hit their car. The front side of the car was damaged. Anna Square TIW police registered a case and began an investigation.