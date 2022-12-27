Home Cities Chennai

Additional Chief Secretary escapes accident unhurt in Chennai

When the car was on the service road, a van bound for Melmaruvathur hit their car. The front side of the car was damaged. 

The car of additional chief secretary   that was involved in the accident on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The car in which Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection of Tamil Nadu, J Radhakrishnan was travelling met with an accident at Foreshore Estate on Monday. Radhakrishnan and his driver escaped unhurt.

According to Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, on Monday morning, Radhakrishnan was heading towards Foreshore Estate to pay respects to the victims of 2004 tsunami. 

When the car was on the service road, a van bound for Melmaruvathur hit their car. The front side of the car was damaged. 

Anna Square TIW police registered a case and began an investigation.

