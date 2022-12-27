Home Cities Chennai

CMDA forms panel to prepare new guidelines for the reclassification of land-use in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act  1971 provides for land use variations.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A  seven-member committee has been formed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to prepare guidelines for the reclassification of land-use. The new guidelines are likely to be tabled in the next authority meeting.

The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act  1971 provides for land use variations. The requests for reclassification of land use zones of master plan or detailed development plan are considered taking into account of the suitability of the site, accessibility, compatibility with the adjoining developments, impact on the environment, etc.

The committee is formed in the wake of protests from civil society over reclassifying areas marked as waterbodies in the second master plan. Sources told TNIE that the report is likely to be submitted by December 31. It is learnt that the above 50 files will be placed for reclassification during the authority meeting.

The committee consists of three chief planners, a senior planner, two deputy planners and an assistant planner. However, officials said no city has come out with such guidelines. “The idea is not feasible,” said a senior official.

Currently, it is the technical body which advises CMDA authority on the reclassification of land. To a query on how the guidelines on reclassification will be prepared, sources said they are not sure about it.

