Disability rights group bats for improvement in beach-ramp stability in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the experience drawn from the ramp for persons with disabilities at the Marina in the face of a cyclone, activists have called for changes in the design process to add more stability to the ramps, including the one proposed in Besant Nagar beach.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, the Disability Rights Alliance has asked the civic body to explore the possibility of using ‘anchor shoes’ for the piles that can improve stability in situations where there may be land and soil movement. In addition, sandbags to prevent temporary erosion to help the structure withstand the effect of the waves during cyclones were also suggested.

Activists from the DRA who coordinated with the corporation for the construction of the ramp at Marina also stressed in the letter for CRZ-compliant designs and surface options to involve the public in the form of a competition to crowd source solutions for future beach paths.

“It is important that the resident community is aware of the challenges in the design and implementation process and also ideate together to overcome them. In Besant Nagar, we made sure to also engage the fishing community and the location was okayed by them,” said Vaishnavi Jayakumar of the Disability Rights Alliance.

After the original design was opened for ideas, they received suggestions for using alternative surface materials like modular eco-block tiles, tiles from agricultural waste and even fibreglass. An ocean ramp with railings on three sides may be designed with the guidance of the local fishing community along the lines of a boat ramp along with looking at the possibility of connecting the sea deck to the ramp with a rollable beach surface mat, the letter stated.

Earlier this month, cyclone Mandous damaged a portion of the deck of the 263-metre ramp at Marina that was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore and was thrown open to the public only a few days before the cyclone.

“While the corporation is planning to install a removable deck instead to avoid damages in the future, city residents called for more lasting structures in the future”

