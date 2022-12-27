Drowning off Ennore: Bodies of three migrant workers wash ashore in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bodies of three migrant workers who drowned off the Ennore beach on Sunday afternoon washed ashore on Monday. Body of one more missing person is yet to be traced, said the police.

According to Ennore police, bodies of Burakhan (28), Wasim (26) and Muskim (22) washed ashore on Monday and search is on for Ibrahim (24).

On Sunday afternoon, around 3:30, eight people, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who worked as contract labourers at the Ennore Indian Oil Corporation went to Ramakrishna Beach near Ennore to take a bath.

All eight of them had entered the water and were taking a bath. Suddenly four of them were swept away by giant waves.

After being alerted, personnel from Ennore police and Thiruvottiyur and Manali fire stations rushed to the spot. Police said boards and banners installed on the beach to warn people not to venture deep into the sea were damaged by cyclone Mandous and the victims may have ventured deep inside the sea by mistake.

