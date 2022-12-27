Home Cities Chennai

Drowning off Ennore: Bodies of three migrant workers wash ashore in Chennai

All eight of them had entered the water and were taking a bath. Suddenly four of them were swept away by giant waves.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Ennore beach

Ennore beach (Photo | Tamil Nadu Tourism website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bodies of three migrant workers who drowned off the Ennore beach on Sunday afternoon washed ashore on Monday. Body of one more missing person is yet to be traced, said the police.
According to Ennore police, bodies of Burakhan (28), Wasim (26) and Muskim (22) washed ashore on Monday and search is on for Ibrahim (24).

On Sunday afternoon, around 3:30, eight people, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who worked as contract labourers at the Ennore Indian Oil Corporation went to Ramakrishna Beach near Ennore to take a bath.
All eight of them had entered the water and were taking a bath. Suddenly four of them were swept away by giant waves.

ALSO READ | Four workers from UP swept away by giant waves off Ennore in Tamil Nadu

After being alerted, personnel from Ennore police and Thiruvottiyur and Manali fire stations rushed to the spot. Police said boards and banners installed on the beach to warn people not to venture deep into the sea were damaged by cyclone Mandous and the victims may have ventured deep inside the sea by mistake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant workers Ennore beach
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp