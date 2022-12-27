Man killed by wife’s friend in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was killed by his wife’s alleged lover near Guindy on Sunday. According to Guindy police, the accused was identified as K Veerabudhiran (37) of Virudhunagar district.

On Sunday, he had come to Chennai to visit P Veldurai alias Shankar (33). Shankar works as a painter at Ekkaduthangal. While the two were talking, an argument broke out and in a fit of rage, Veerabudhiran stabbed Shankar with a knife and fled.

Guindy police registered a case and Veerabudhiran was arrested on Sunday. A probe revealed that Veerabudhiran was allegedly in a relationship with Shankar’s wife, who lives in Tirunelveli. When Shankar came to know of the alleged affair, he told his wife to come stay with him. Enraged by this, Veerabudhiran came to Chennai and killed Shankar, said the police.

