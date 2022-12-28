Fielding for fertility management in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A practising fertility specialist, laparoscopic surgeon and cosmetic gynaecologist with over eight years of experience in the field, Dr Surakshith Battina, working at Indigo Women’s Center in Anna Nagar, discusses the psychological concerns of fertility treatment.

What are your key milestones?

I’ve performed over 10,000 fertility-enhancing laparoscopic surgeries, helped over 3,000 couples conceive and delivered over 1,000 babies throughout my career.

What is the need of the hour in fertility management?

We have over 600 fertility centres in Chennai but unfortunately, very few of them discuss the psychological impact of this treatment it has on couples. It’s a complete physical, mental and financial drain. We need to divert a lot more attention to addressing this issue for the couple and possibly their family members.

Dr Surakshith Battina

What are the latest/new technologies in fertility management?

The latest technologies that help couples who suffer from recurrent implantation or pregnancy failures are ERA biopsies, Embryoscopy, and PGT. These fantastic new treatments are a great boon to infertility management and the technologies are constantly improving every year.

How to get psychologically prepared for this treatment?

In my opinion, it’s always best to have a calm and relaxed environment for the patients to relax before they even meet the doctor. It starts all the way from the reception till the end of the consultation. The entire process should be smooth, seamless and a relaxed experience. This aided by the latest technologies definitely gives us an edge in terms of live pregnancy rates.

How to steer clear of misinformation on fertility treatments?

Do not believe in false advertising of 100 per cent results. The global live pregnancy rate of IVF does not close beyond 40 per cent which again depends on a lot of factors. Do your due diligence and read online and go in for a second opinion as and when required. This way you can make a conscious, calculated medical decision for yourself.

Tell us more about Indigo Women’s Center, your services, awards and future plans?

We at Indigo Women’s Center have been nominated as the best hospital for patient satisfaction for five years straight. We have been on the paper several times for our innovative technologies in fertility medicine and have been rated in the top 5 hospitals for fertility treatment and laparoscopy in India.

I have been also awarded the ICON Award in 2019. We have launched our new clinic in ECR which is the only clinic in India addressing the taboo topics surrounding women’s health, especially their sexual health. We provide treatment for sexual dysfunction in women and take care of their menopausal health.

