Metro water portal to be upgraded soon in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Efforts are on to upgrade metro water’s online application portal for providing drinking water and sewer connections, and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will complete the task by the end of January 2023.

A senior CMWSSB official told TNIE that a portal had been launched in 2019 to provide new connections to buildings up to three floors. For more than three floors and commercial buildings, the owners had to visit the office for water and/or sewer connections. These procedures were not only causing a delay but also giving middlemen a chance to interfere.

In an effort to eliminate these difficulties, the CMWSSB decided to upgrade the portal.

Following the upgradation, new connections will be given within 30 days if there are no issues, said the official. The metro water has 9.91 lakh drinking water and sewer connections and 13.96 lakh consumers paying tax and 9.13 lakh people paying charges.

Connections for EWS sections

For the economically weaker sections, CMWSSB will provide sewer and drinking water connections at a nominal rate. Under this category, it is mandatory that the building should be exclusively used only for domestic purposes, and the building must have a built-up area of only 500 sq ft. The charges are `100 each for drinking water and sewer connection.

