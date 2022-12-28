Home Cities Chennai

Worker falls into pit at construction site, dies in Chennai

A 20-year-old migrant worker died after he fell into an eight-foot pit at a construction site in T Nagar. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 20-year-old migrant worker died after he fell into an eight-foot pit at a construction site in T Nagar.  According to Pondy Bazaar police, the man was identified as Sarvovar Hussain of West Bengal. He was working at a construction site on Bazullah Road. The police said an eight-foot pit was dug up for constructing the foundation of the upcoming building.

Around noon on Monday, Hussain was working near the pit. The police said as it had rained the previous day the area was slippery and Hussain accidentally fell into the pit. The other workers pulled him out and rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

The doctors declared him dead on arrival. On information, Pondy Bazaar police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A case was registered against the owner of the construction company, the site engineer of the site and the mason. An investigation is on.

