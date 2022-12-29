Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops derail burglars’ golden escape plan

Published: 29th December 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

ILLUSTRATION: sourav roy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Have you ever been too excited after a day’s work and got sloshed and landed in trouble? Two burglars who stole Rs 50,000 cash and seven sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house drank themselves to sleep at the Egmore railway station and landed in the police’s net.

According to the police, Ganesh Babu from Mambalam works in a private firm. On Tuesday night, when he returned from work, he found the front door of the house was broken. When Babu entered the house, he found things scattered on the floor. On close inspection, he noticed that seven sovereigns and Rs 50,000 were missing. Based on his complaint, Mambalam police registered a case.

The police checked the CCTV footage and information was passed on to patrol vehicles and the railway police. At around midnight, government railway police (GRP) personnel at Egmore station found two men lying on a platform. “The personnel confirmed that the duo were drunk and did not respond.

On suspicion, the personnel checked their bag and found gold and cash and Mambalam police was informed. The railway police then woke up the duo and conducted inquiries. “We found that the images from CCTV footage matched with the duo and their bag contained Rs 48,000 cash and seven sovereigns of gold,” said a police officer. 

The accused were identified as Abdul Kareem (37) from Ambattur a painter by profession, and Kumar (29), an autorickshaw driver from Padi. The duo had bought liquor with the stolen money and boozed till they passed out inside the station. Their plan was to take the first suburban train to Avadi, said the police.

