Man attacks wife, daughter with knife; tries to end life

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested after he attacked his wife and daughter with a knife and attempted to die by suicide at the Metro flyover in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday. The man identified as Subramani, a resident MGR Nagar, was rescued.

According to the police, Subramani suspected his wife was having an affair and they fought over it frequently. On Tuesday, after yet another fight, he took out a kitchen knife and attacked his wife. Their 12-year-old daughter, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. The woman suffered injuries on her neck and ear, while the daughter suffered injuries on her hands, said a police officer. Both are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

When they cried for help, Subramani panicked and left the house and went to Ashok Nagar Metro station and climbed atop a wall and tried to kill himself. On information, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him. MGR Nagar police booked him under four sections of ICP and he was arrested.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man was arrested after he attacked his wife and daughter with a knife and attempted to die by suicide at the Metro flyover in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday. The man identified as Subramani, a resident MGR Nagar, was rescued. According to the police, Subramani suspected his wife was having an affair and they fought over it frequently. On Tuesday, after yet another fight, he took out a kitchen knife and attacked his wife. Their 12-year-old daughter, who tried to intervene, also suffered injuries. The woman suffered injuries on her neck and ear, while the daughter suffered injuries on her hands, said a police officer. Both are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. When they cried for help, Subramani panicked and left the house and went to Ashok Nagar Metro station and climbed atop a wall and tried to kill himself. On information, fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued him. MGR Nagar police booked him under four sections of ICP and he was arrested. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)