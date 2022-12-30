No commercial metro complex coming up on Adyar bus depot: CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday rejected media reports that a nine-storey commercial complex is being set up by CMRL at Adyar Bus Depot.

“There is no plan for commercial premises on behalf of Chennai Metro Rail Limited,” said L Girirajan, joint director (public relations) Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

“There are various bus depots under the Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Adyar Bus depot is the oldest among these. Chennai Metro Rail Limited is not planning any work as mentioned in the report,” Girirajan stated.

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Thursday rejected media reports that a nine-storey commercial complex is being set up by CMRL at Adyar Bus Depot. “There is no plan for commercial premises on behalf of Chennai Metro Rail Limited,” said L Girirajan, joint director (public relations) Chennai Metro Rail Limited. “There are various bus depots under the Metropolitan Transport Corporation. Adyar Bus depot is the oldest among these. Chennai Metro Rail Limited is not planning any work as mentioned in the report,” Girirajan stated.