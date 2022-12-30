Over 16K cops to man Chennai streets on New Year’s Eve

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai City police will deploy over 16,000 personnel in and around the city on December 31 and January. Vehicle checks will be conducted at 368 points across the city, said a press release.

The press statement said places like Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, T Nagar, Adyar, St Thomas Mount, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet and Anna Nagar will have additional police deployment. About 30 patrol vehicles with cameras fitted in front will be used, said commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Vehicles will not be allowed inside Kamarajar Salai after 9 pm. Drone cameras with night vision would be used at key locations. Tamil Nadu police, Coast Guard, and Marina beach lifeguards have installed boards on the shore to prevent drowning.

The mounted police unit will be also stationed along the coast for protection, said the police. The bursting of firecrackers is prohibited in public places and residential areas. New Year celebrations in flats and residential areas and the use of loudspeakers should be held only after obtaining permission from the police and other departments.

Necessary action will be taken against violators, said the police. The police have deployed at least 5 to 10 patrol vehicles per police station at all locations in Chennai. Violators’ names will be considered during police verification, passport verification, visa verification and so on.

Traffic arrangements in and around Kamarajar Salai and Rajaji Salai

Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm Dec 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2023 The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to lighthouse will be closed for traffic from 8 pm to 6 am Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street Vehicles coming from Dr RK Salai towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at VM Street junction Vehicles coming from Parrys Corner towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at RBI subway (North) Vehicles towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed from Wallajah Point, Swami Sivananda Salai near Doordarshan Kendra, Wallajah Salai near Victoria Hostel Road, Bharathi Salai-Victoria Hostel Road, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS), Lloyds Road-Natesan Road and from Natesan Road-Dr RK Salai junction The entire loop road from South canal bank road up to Lighthouse Junction will be closed Traffic will not be allowed from RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial MTC buses bound to North from Greenways Point will be diverted at South canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, VK Iyer Road, St Mary’s Road, Luz, Royapettah 1 Point, Cathedral Road, Anna Salai All the flyovers will be closed for traffic from 2200 hrs on 31.12.2022 till 0600 hrs on 01.01.2023.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police will monitor the ANPR cameras and

CCTV cameras which automatically detects traffic violations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai City police will deploy over 16,000 personnel in and around the city on December 31 and January. Vehicle checks will be conducted at 368 points across the city, said a press release. The press statement said places like Mylapore, Kilpauk, Triplicane, T Nagar, Adyar, St Thomas Mount, Flower Bazaar, Washermenpet and Anna Nagar will have additional police deployment. About 30 patrol vehicles with cameras fitted in front will be used, said commissioner Shankar Jiwal. Vehicles will not be allowed inside Kamarajar Salai after 9 pm. Drone cameras with night vision would be used at key locations. Tamil Nadu police, Coast Guard, and Marina beach lifeguards have installed boards on the shore to prevent drowning. The mounted police unit will be also stationed along the coast for protection, said the police. The bursting of firecrackers is prohibited in public places and residential areas. New Year celebrations in flats and residential areas and the use of loudspeakers should be held only after obtaining permission from the police and other departments. Necessary action will be taken against violators, said the police. The police have deployed at least 5 to 10 patrol vehicles per police station at all locations in Chennai. Violators’ names will be considered during police verification, passport verification, visa verification and so on. Traffic arrangements in and around Kamarajar Salai and Rajaji Salai Foreshore service road will be closed for traffic from 7 pm Dec 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2023 The stretch of Kamarajar Salai from War Memorial to lighthouse will be closed for traffic from 8 pm to 6 am Vehicles coming from Adyar towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street Vehicles coming from Dr RK Salai towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at VM Street junction Vehicles coming from Parrys Corner towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at RBI subway (North) Vehicles towards Kamarajar Salai will not be allowed from Wallajah Point, Swami Sivananda Salai near Doordarshan Kendra, Wallajah Salai near Victoria Hostel Road, Bharathi Salai-Victoria Hostel Road, Dr Besant Road (near MRTS), Lloyds Road-Natesan Road and from Natesan Road-Dr RK Salai junction The entire loop road from South canal bank road up to Lighthouse Junction will be closed Traffic will not be allowed from RBI subway (North) towards Rajaji Salai and from Wallajah Point towards War Memorial MTC buses bound to North from Greenways Point will be diverted at South canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, VK Iyer Road, St Mary’s Road, Luz, Royapettah 1 Point, Cathedral Road, Anna Salai All the flyovers will be closed for traffic from 2200 hrs on 31.12.2022 till 0600 hrs on 01.01.2023. Greater Chennai Traffic Police will monitor the ANPR cameras and CCTV cameras which automatically detects traffic violations